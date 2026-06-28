Algeria and Austria reach World Cup knockouts after 3-3 thriller

KANSAS CITY: Algeria and Austria played out a captivating 3-3 draw in Kansas City on Saturday that ensured both teams qualified for the World Cup knockout rounds and eliminated Iran.

Riyad Mahrez appeared to have won the game for the North African side in stoppage time but there was still time for Sasa Kalajdzic, just on as a substitute, to level.

The result at Arrowhead Stadium means both teams finished Group J on four points behind Lionel Messi's Argentina, who topped the section with nine points after three wins.

Austria are in the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time since 1982, while Algeria have matched their performance at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Algeria will play Switzerland in the round of 32 while Austria, who finished second in the group, have a tough task against European champions Spain.

Both sides appeared to have settled for a mutually beneficial draw as the clock ticked down on a humid night in the American Midwest before the late drama.