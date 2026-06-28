Algeria and Austria reach World Cup knockouts after 3-3 thriller

KANSAS CITY: Algeria and Austria played out a captivating 3-3 draw in Kansas City on Saturday that ensured both teams qualified for the World Cup knockout rounds and eliminated Iran.
Riyad Mahrez appeared to have won the game for the North African side in stoppage time but there was still time for Sasa Kalajdzic, just on as a substitute, to level.
The result at Arrowhead Stadium means both teams finished Group J on four points behind Lionel Messi's Argentina, who topped the section with nine points after three wins.
Austria are in the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time since 1982, while Algeria have matched their performance at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Algeria will play Switzerland in the round of 32 while Austria, who finished second in the group, have a tough task against European champions Spain.
Both sides appeared to have settled for a mutually beneficial draw as the clock ticked down on a humid night in the American Midwest before the late drama.
Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who scored Austria's second goal, described the closing moments as "weird".
"It's a draw normally, so you think you go through and then one moment from Algeria...," he said.
"They also have top quality in the midfield and Mahrez with a very good finish. Then you are emotionally down, but you need to get up until the final whistle.
"We did it and we were very lucky at the end, but very happy about that."
Former Manchester City star Mahrez, who was named man of the match, said Algeria were delighted to qualify for the knockout rounds for only the second time in their history.
"It's a special feeling to score at the World Cup," said the 35-year-old winger, who now plays in Saudi Arabia.
"It was the only tournament I'd played in where I hadn't scored. It was a little goal in the back of my mind. But first and foremost, you have to put the team first, and that was the most important thing."
Conspiracy talk
The build-up to the game was dominated by speculation over whether both teams would try to avoid finishing second in order to swerve Spain, who are one of the favourites to win the World Cup.
Both managers dismissed any suggestion that the match would be rigged and the nature of the game underlined their case.
Veteran forward Marko Arnautovic broke the deadlock in the 28th minute with the first effort on target, finishing calmly past Oussama Benbot, brought into the team at the expense of Luca Zidane, son of France great Zinedine Zidane.
Rafik Belghali levelled in the 45th minute, collecting the ball after it had bounced back off the corner flag and dancing past three Austrian defenders before lashing home.
The game fell quiet in the early stages of the second half but caught fire again in the 55th minute when Sabitzer finished off a superb team move.
There was another twist five minutes later when Mahrez finished powerfully after fine work from Houssem Aouar, who produced a pinpoint cross.
As time ran out, both teams took their feet off the gas and Algeria were passing the ball around in midfield until Aouar found Mahrez, who stayed ice cool as he slotted home.
But Ralf Rangnick's side did not panic and Kalajdzic headed home in the 96th minute, sparking a mass stampede of Austrian players and substitutes towards the corner flag.
The late, late drama means Iran, who had hoped to progress as one of the best third-placed teams, are out of the World Cup.