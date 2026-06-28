Colombia and Portugal through to World Cup last 32 after thrilling draw

MIAMI: Colombia finished top of World Cup Group K after playing out a highly-entertaining end-to-end 0-0 draw with Portugal on Saturday.

Colombia will feel hard done by nevertheless as a marginal offside ruled out a late goal by Davinson Sanchez.

The Colombians will play Ghana in the last 32 next Friday, while runners-up Portugal will see Cristiano Ronaldo face his old Real Madrid teammate Croatian icon Luka Modric on Thursday.

However, Ronaldo was a peripheral presence in the fast-paced match, outshone by another former Real teammate, 34-year-old James Rodriguez.

The game watched by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and FIFA President Gianni Infantino was played to the backdrop of a cacophony of noise from Colombian fans.

Colombia should have opened the scoring early on but Jhon Cordoba headed over from close range after being brilliantly teed up by Bayern Munich star Luis Diaz.

Cordoba went close again in the 17th minute, showing some sparkling skills to shrug off a Portuguese defender and unleash a piledriver of a strike.

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa did well to beat it away.

Portugal have their talisman in the ageing Ronaldo but Colombia have their own in Rodriguez.