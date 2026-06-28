Messi scores again as Argentina head into World Cup last 32 on a high

ARLINGTON: Lionel Messi came off the bench to score his sixth goal of the tournament as Argentina warmed up for their World Cup knockout match with Cape Verde by beating Jordan 3-1 on Saturday.

The ageless Messi tops the scoring charts in North America as the tournament heads into the last 32.

Cape Verde's players will be wondering how they can stop Messi when the debutants ranked 67 face the champions on July 3 in Miami.

With qualification already in the bag, Messi started on the bench but came on after an hour in Texas to huge cheers to get his side's third with a free-kick.

Argentina finished emphatically top of Group J with maximum points after also beating Algeria 3-0 and defeating Austria 2-0, all those goals coming from Messi.

The holders and their 39-year-old talisman look formidable, albeit in one of the weaker groups.

Coach Lionel Scaloni said Messi could have played the full game.

"But he chose to let his teammates have minutes, he chose to think about what's coming, and that speaks volume about him," he said.

Giovani Lo Celso, who scored Argentina's first of the evening, said it had been almost the perfect group stage.

"We knew we had very tough opponents, that it wasn't going to be easy," he said.

"It's a pity about the goal we conceded today, we would've liked to end with a clean sheet.

"Still, I think it was a very good group stage. Now the most important part begins.

"From now on, it's about turning the page and thinking about Cape Verde, who will be a very tough opponent."