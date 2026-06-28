Yoane Wissa sends DR Congo into World Cup last 32 clash with England

ATLANTA: Yoane Wissa scored twice as DR Congo beat Uzbekistan 3-1 to secure a first ever World Cup win on Saturday and set up a meeting with England in the last 32.

Eldor Shomurodov's lob over Lionel Mpasi gave the Uzbeks a perfect start in Atlanta.

But Newcastle striker Wissa levelled from the penalty spot before Fiston Mayele's goal sent the mainly Congolese crowd into a frenzy.

Wissa rounded off a historic night for the Africans with a fine strike in stoppage time for his third goal of the tournament.

"We love our national team. We love what we represent. I think tonight we just showed what it means for us is just to fight no matter what," said Wissa.

"It's not easy in our country. There's a war in East Congo. Every day, every time we wear this shirt, we think about them.

"That's why tonight what we show is just to say that guys, no matter what, we need to keep going."

Uzbekistan knew before kick-off they were all but eliminated given the massive swing in goal difference they would need to progress.