Canada reach World Cup last 16 as Stephen Eustaquio's late strike sinks South Africa

LOS ANGELES: Stephen Eustaquio's stoppage-time winner fired Canada to a 1-0 win over South Africa on Sunday in the first match of the World Cup knockout rounds, as the co-hosts advance to the last 16 for the first time in their history.

With both sides making their inaugural appearance in the knockout phase, the game appeared to be heading for extra time, before Eustaquio broke South African hearts with a clinical hit from just outside the area.

Canada -- playing in Los Angeles despite being co-hosts, after failing to win their group -- will now face the Netherlands or Morocco in Houston in the last 16 on July 4, as South Africa's World Cup adventure comes to an end.

"We felt like we could wear them down over time, and it took 92 minutes, but we got there," said Canada coach Jesse Marsch.

The manager said his team could have "made life a little easier on ourselves" by converting multiple good chances earlier in the game.

"But obviously the timing of the goal means that the win is incredibly dramatic, and I think the effect that it will have in Canada and the inspiring of people will be immense," he added.

Before the game, Marsch had talked up the "X-factor" of Canada's star Alphonso Davies, available again after a hamstring injury.

But the Bayern Munich wing-back, who was yet to appear at this World Cup, remained glaringly absent from the starting line-up.