Football community rallies around Lucas Trejo after family dies in Venezuela quakes

An Argentine soccer player Lucas Trejo lost his wife and two children in the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, multiple reports said.

Trejo, 38, a center back for Venezuelan club Sport Maritimo de La Guaira, was in Caracas with his team when earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 struck the country's northern coast.

After learning his family's apartment building had collapsed in Playa Grande, La Guaira, he immediately traveled to the disaster zone to join the search.

Trejo, according to a report, was away from his family at the time, as he was in Caracas on club duty when the disaster struck.

The search ended after rescuers recovered the bodies of Trejo's wife, Yanina Maranella, and their children, Aaron and Ainhoa.

Trejo’s brother-in-law Ricardo Ardiles told CNN Español Friday the soccer player was “emotionally overwhelmed” and that “absolutely nothing” was left of the family’s beachfront home in La Guaira, one of the hardest-hit areas.

The tragedy prompted an outpouring of support from across the South American soccer community, according to Fox News.

The defender was not included in the World Cup squad announced by Lionel Scaloni and has not played in any matches during the competition, another report said.

Born in Córdoba, Argentina, Lucas Trejo currently plays as a defender for Club Sport Marítimo de La Guaira in Venezuela's Segunda División.

More than 1,400 people died and thousands more are missing in Venezuela, authorities said Sunday.