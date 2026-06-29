Man City hire Enzo Maresca to start new era after Guardiola

Manchester City on Monday hired former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca to lead the club into a new era after Pep Guardiola stepped down at the end of last season.

Maresca agreed a three-year contract with City after being forced to wait several weeks to seal his move to the Etihad Stadium.

"Manchester City is a club I know very well and to have the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me," said Maresca, who previously coached Leicester in the Championship and Chelsea in the Premier League.

"City is an incredibly well-run football club. Everything they do is innovative, planned and purposeful. For a manager, that is a dream situation. It provides the consistency I need to do my job effectively."

The 46-year-old Maresca had been strongly linked with the City job once reports emerged of Guardiola's potential exit.

But Maresca's arrival in Manchester was held up by Chelsea's demand for a reported £17 million ($22 million) compensation package for the Italian, who was still contracted to the Blues until 2029 when he departed in January.

Chelsea took the unusual step of issuing a statement, on the announcement of Maresca's appointment, to explain he had informed them earlier in the season "there might be an opportunity for him to succeed Pep Guardiola at the end of the season".

"In December 2025, our head coach unexpectedly and abruptly resigned from his position," the club added.

"Obviously, we felt let down."