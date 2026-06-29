World Cup what to know: Round of 32 heats up with Brazil-Japan, Netherlands-Morocco

Brazil-Japan matchup features countries with close relationship

These countries have extremely strong ties with Brazil being home to about 2.7 million Japanese descendants, which is the largest Japanese population outside of Japan.

Those ties extend to soccer where Brazilian superstar Zico moved to Japan in 1991 to play for the Kashima Antlers and help build Japan’s professional soccer network. He managed the Japan national team from 2002-06, leading the team to the World Cup in 2006.

It was in that World Cup where these teams had their first and only meeting in the tournament with Brazil notching a 4-1 victory.

Brazil leads the overall series with 11 wins. The teams have played to two draws and Japan collected its first-ever win over Brazil in a friendly in Tokyo in October. Japan trailed 2-0 at halftime before rallying for the 3-2 victory.

Coach Hajime Moriyasu thinks that win will impact how Brazil approaches his team Monday.

“They will be so much more motivated to play against us,” he said. “They are intent on winning against us. Because of that we feel that the match will be very intense.”

The winner will face the winner of Ivory Coast-Norway on July 5 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Germany returns to knockout rounds for first time since 2014

Germany is back in the knockout round for the first time since the 2014 final in Brazil when the Germans beat Argentina 1-0 to capture their fourth World Cup title.

Leading those hopes will be coach Julian Naglesmann. At 38 years and 341 days old on Monday, he will be the youngest manager in the knockout round since France’s Henri Michel in the 1986.