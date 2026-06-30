How politics, culture and a love for the country of their parents shaped Morocco's national football team

It's impossible to separate the football World Cup without broader themes including identity, politics, migratory patterns and culture. This daily has already written about how the 2026 World Cup is the diaspora World Cup but the Round of 32 clash between Morocco and the Netherlands went beyond that.

For decades, the two countries were in a quiet battle to secure the best talents. And for many years, the European nation was winning that particular arms race. Not anymore. Morocco, World Cup co-hosts in 2030, are winning this race. Over the last few weeks, reports have emerged that Shaqueel van Persie, son of Robin, may declare for Morocco, the country of his mother.

For years, the Dutch had players of Moroccan roots. The first seeds of discontent emerged when Hakim Ziyech picked Morocco over The Netherlands. It invited the ire of Marco van Basten, one of Dutch football's great figures. "How can you be stupid enough," he railed, "to opt for Morocco when you are eligible for the Dutch team?"

When Ziyech, who showed the path for others, picked the Atlas Lions, he said he had gone with heart. "I've always felt Moroccan, you choose with your heart," he had said. At the 2022 World Cup, 14 of Morocco's 26 men were born outside the country, including four who were born in The Netherlands (Ziyech, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat and Zakaria Aboukhlal). In turn, Morocco became the first African team to advance to the semifinal of the World Cup. This year, 19 of their 26 players were born elsewhere including three in the Netherlands (apart from Mazraoui and Amrabat, the debutant Anass Salah-Eddine).