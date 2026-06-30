Football

LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 20: Heavyweights France, Mexico eye last-16 spots as Norway face Ivory Coast

France take an unbeaten record into their Round of 32 clash with Sweden in an all-European showdown. Mexico face in-form Ecuador, who arrive brimming with confidence after stunning Germany.
Norway's Erling Haaland, center, talks with staff and teammates as they participate in a training session in Dallas, Monday, June 29, 2026, ahead of his team's FIFA World Cup match against the Ivory Coast.
Norway's Erling Haaland, center, talks with staff and teammates as they participate in a training session in Dallas, Monday, June 29, 2026, ahead of his team's FIFA World Cup match against the Ivory Coast. Photo | AP
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

The knockout stage delivered high drama on Day 19 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Brazil surviving a major scare, Paraguay producing the tournament's biggest upset, and Morocco pulling off a dramatic comeback to book their place in the Round of 16.

Brazil 2-1 Japan: Brazil needed a 95th-minute winner from Gabriel Martinelli to avoid a stunning exit after Japan had taken the lead through Kaishu Sano. Casemiro equalised before Martinelli's injury-time strike broke Japanese hearts, sending the five-time champions into the last 16.

Paraguay 1-1 Germany (Paraguay won 4-3 on penalties): Paraguay stunned four-time champions Germany in the biggest upset of the tournament, eliminating them in their first-ever World Cup penalty shootout defeat. Goalkeeper Orlando Gill starred with two saves before José Canale converted the decisive spot-kick after a tense 1-1 draw.

Morocco 1-1 Netherlands (Morocco won 3-2 on penalties): Morocco fought back from the brink of elimination as Issa Diop's stoppage-time equaliser cancelled out Cody Gakpo's opener before Yassine Bounou's heroics in the shootout and Ismael Saibari's winning penalty sealed a memorable victory. The result marked the Netherlands' earliest-ever World Cup exit and sent Morocco through to face Canada in the Round of 16.

Here are Day 20's fixtures (all times in IST):

Côte d'Ivoire vs Norway— 10:30 pm

France vs Sweden— 2:30 am

Mexico vs Ecuador— 6:30 am

'Powerhouse' Haaland leads by example at World Cup: Norway coach Solbakken

Norway coach Stale Solbakken hailed the leadership of "powerhouse" Erling Haaland as he prepares his team to face Ivory Coast in the World Cup round of 32 on Tuesday.

The Scandinavian side have returned to football's biggest stage for the first time since France 1998 and Manchester City's prolific marksman Haaland is their star turn.

"So far, so good," said Solbakken, referring to his team's progress. "We are very satisfied with what we have done so far.

"We are in the last 32. That was the aim for the tournament, and now we want to progress from there."

Solbakken hailed 25-year-old Haaland, who scored four goals in the group stages, as a "powerhouse" forward.

"He's a great leader for us, he leads by example on the pitch," he said. "I think that also he gets great physicality from his mother or his father, maybe his mother.

"He has something that maybe you can't train so much to reach it, the sniff for goals, the feeling that the ball will land at your feet or in that movement and I think that is his biggest strength, together obviously with his explosions, his physicality.

"That combined, and the understanding that he is a good teammate on and off the pitch, makes him one of the best players in the world."

2026 World Cup
France
Mexico
Sweden
Norway
Ivory Coast
Round of 32