Morocco 'unstoppable' says coach after Netherlands thriller

MONTERREY: Morocco coach Mohamed Ouabhi believes his team is primed to make a deep run at the World Cup, declaring that the Atlas Lions could be "unstoppable" if they play to their potential.

The Moroccans, beaten semi-finalists at the 2022 World Cup, advanced to the last 16 on Monday after winning a thrilling battle with the Netherlands on penalties in Monterrey.

It was another stylish display by the African champions, who dominated for long periods in a match that finished 1-1 after extra-time.

Ouabhi said Moroccan football is now reaping the benefits of the 2022 team's groundbreaking exploits in becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

"The World Cup in Qatar changed the mentality of the Morocco team, and I'm well placed to speak about this," said Ouabhi, who last year coached Morocco to a momentous victory at the Under-20 World Cup in Chile.

"Moroccan players in Morocco believe in themselves, the supporters, the fans believe in us as well. It's so important. They're demanding, but it's because they know just how far we can go," he said.

Morocco face co-hosts Canada in the last 16, with a potential quarter-final meeting with France looming on the horizon.