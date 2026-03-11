Liverpool rocked by Galatasaray defeat in Champions League last 16 first leg

ISTANBUL: Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat against Galatasaray in the Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday as Mario Lemina's goal left the Reds in danger of a shock exit.

Arne Slot's side paid the price for a disjointed display in Istanbul, with Lemina netting in the first half at raucous RAMS Park.

The six-time European champions hope to salvage a turbulent campaign by winning the Champions League for the first time since 2019.

But Liverpool, languishing in sixth place in the Premier League less than a year after winning the title, will need a second leg escape act at Anfield on March 18 to avoid arguably the lowest moment in their miserable season.

Slot won't look back fondly on his 100th game in charge of Liverpool, who defended poorly and lacked cohesion in attack.

Mohamed Salah made his 81st Champions League appearance for Liverpool, surpassing Jamie Carragher for the most games in the competition by a Reds player.