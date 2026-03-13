ISL: BFC face stern home test vs Bagan

BENGALURU: A stern challenge awaits Bengaluru FC as they host Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, with the Blues gearing up for one of their toughest tests of the season against the Kolkata giants. With the Blues hoping to make their home advantage count, the Mariners arrive for their first away match of the campaign, setting the stage for two of the country's big teams.

Addressing the media ahead of the fixture, BFC head coach Renedy Singh acknowledged the quality within the Mohun Bagan squad. “They are a strong side with quality across the pitch, but if we remain organised and play with confidence, we can compete well,” he said.

BFC's defence struggled in multiple instances when facing the high-intensity attacking from the opponents.