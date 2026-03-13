ISL: BFC face stern home test vs Bagan

BENGALURU: A stern challenge awaits Bengaluru FC as they host Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, with the Blues gearing up for one of their toughest tests of the season against the Kolkata giants. With the Blues hoping to make their home advantage count, the Mariners arrive for their first away match of the campaign, setting the stage for two of the country's big teams.
Addressing the media ahead of the fixture, BFC head coach Renedy Singh acknowledged the quality within the Mohun Bagan squad. “They are a strong side with quality across the pitch, but if we remain organised and play with confidence, we can compete well,” he said.
BFC's defence struggled in multiple instances when facing the high-intensity attacking from the opponents.
The team has so far been toothless in attack, and have seen mistakes punished by opposition. A form opponent like Bagan will be a tough challenge for the hosts. Singh stressed that the team must tighten up its work on set-piece situations and deliveries coming from the touchline. "If we can sort those areas out and get quality service into the box, strikers will be in a much better position to finish the chances," he said. The defensive trio of Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, and Roshan Singh will have a daunting task containing Australian striker Jamie Maclaren, who has been in red-hot scoring form, while Dimitrios Petratos and Anirudh Thapa will look to dominate the midfield. The Blues will expect Ryan Williams, Ashique Kuruniyan, and Brian Sanchez to work their socks off to give them a chance.
“We know it will be a difficult game. Singh’s coaching style is different from what I’ve experienced before. We’re trying to adapt to his style,” Kuruniyan said.
Then, the coach added, "There is a strong sense of camaraderie within the squad. It’s great to see the senior players stepping up to mentor the younger ones," the coach stressed.
H2H- (LAST 5 ISL MEETINGS)
MBSG wins: 4
BFC wins: 1
Draws: 0
Goals: BFC: 4, MBSG: 8