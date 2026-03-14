ISL: Ajsal's stoppage-time header earns Kerala Blasters dramatic draw against East Bengal

Kerala FC seemed to be getting back to some kind of a form. Though they did not have the best of starts to the Indian Super League season, they managed to salvage a point against third-placed East Bengal FC in the ISL match in Kolkata on Saturday. And the equaliser came through a dramatic header by Muhammad Ajsal in the stoppage time. With this the team secured their first point of the season.

Earlier, Youssef Ezzejjari put the home side into the lead through a penalty in the 10th minute of the game as the visitors stared at another loss. However, Ajsal had other plans in mind.

East Bengal head coach Óscar Bruzón made quite a few changes to his starting line-up, bringing in skipper Saúl Crespo and PV Vishnu. Kerala Blasters head coach David Català made four changes bringing in Sandeep Singh, Danish Farooq, Fallou Ndiaye and Ebindas Yesudasan in place of Bikash Yumnam, Nihal Sudeesh, Víctor Bertomeu and Matías Hernández, respectively.

The visitors started the match brightly, putting early pressure on the hosts. However, their momentum was halted when East Bengal broke the deadlock in the 10th minute against the run of play.

Edmund Lalrindika received the ball inside the box and squared it to Youssef Ezzejjari, who was brought down by Aibanbha Dohling. The referee pointed to the spot, and Ezzejjari stepped up to calmly send the goalkeeper the wrong way, converting the penalty for an early 1-0 lead. Despite going behind early, Kerala Blasters were not reserved in their approach, constantly attacking and keeping the Red and Gold defence busy for the remainder of the half.

The hosts showed urgency in the second half to find a second goal, but the Blasters’ defence managed to keep the dangerous attacking duo of Ezzejjari and Miguel Ferreira largely quiet.

In the 92nd minute, the East Bengal defence switched off during a corner, allowing Ajsal a free header to slot the ball past Prabhsukhan Gill to level the game and secure their first point of the season.

East Bengal FC 1 (Youssef Ezzejjari 10’ p) Kerala Blasters FC 1 (Muhammad Ajsal 90’+2’)