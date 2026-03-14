Football

Parma scores two own goals in two minutes and falls at Torino

It was only Torino's second win in six games and lifted it two places into 13th.
Torino's Emirhan Ilkhan (6) scores their second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Torino FC and Parma, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Turin, Italy.
Torino's Emirhan Ilkhan (6) scores their second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Torino FC and Parma, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Turin, Italy. (Photo | AP)
Associated Press
Updated on
1 min read

TURIN: Parma scored two own goals in two minutes to undo an otherwise tight match and tumble towards a 4-1 defeat by Torino in Serie A on Friday.

Giovanni Simeone scored his second goal in three games to put Torino 1-0 up in the third minute only for Mateo Pellegrino to equalize for Parma 17 minutes later.

But Parma pressed the self destruct button early in the second half.

First, Enrico Delprato turned a Che Adams shot into his own net in the 55th minute and two minutes later Mandela Keita was unlucky when a Simeone shot came off the bar, hit him almost on the goalline and bounced into the net.

Duvan Zapata added an accomplished fourth in stoppage time to guarantee a comfortable win for Torino.

It was only Torino's second win in six games and lifted it two places into 13th.

The defeat snapped a five-game unbeaten run for Parma which remained in 12th, a point above Torino.

Serie A
Parma
Torino

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