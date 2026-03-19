Lionel Messi scores 900th career goal but Miami crash out of CONCACAF Champions Cup

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi bagged the 900th goal of his glittering career on Wednesday but could not prevent Inter Miami from crashing out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on away goals after a 1-1 draw with Nashville.

Messi, 38, scored his milestone goal after just seven minutes to put Miami 1-0 up in the second leg of their last-16 clash in the regional club competition.

But Nashville's Cristian Espinoza lashed in a 74th-minute equalizer to make it 1-1 on aggregate, and after holding Miami at bay for the remainder of the game, the visitors from Tennessee advanced to the quarter-finals on the away goals rule.

Miami's exit was a bittersweet ending to what had promised to be a night of celebration after Messi's early opener in what was the club's final game at their Chase Stadium home in Fort Lauderdale.

Messi's strike took the Argentine's tally to 81 goals for the MLS champions following his move to Florida in 2023.