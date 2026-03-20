FIFA fines Israel, denies key Palestinian complaint and urges Iran to fulfill World Cup schedule

GENEVA: FIFA fined the Israeli soccer federation for breaching anti-discrimination regulations but took no action Thursday on a Palestinian request to suspend Israel from global soccer for allowing clubs based in West Bank settlements.

Also, FIFA President Gianni Infantino further dampened Iran's attempts to move its World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico, saying global soccer's governing body wants the tournament "to go ahead as scheduled."

Two separate Palestinian soccer federation petitions were addressed in Thursday's announcement.

FIFA fined the Israel Football Association 150,000 Swiss francs ($190,000) on disciplinary charges relating to "discrimination and racist abuse," plus "offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play."

The Israeli federation was held responsible by three FIFA judges for "tolerance of politicized and militaristic messaging within football contexts," notably by fans of Beitar Jerusalem, and the "systemic exclusion of Palestinians from football infrastructure in Israeli settlements."

The disciplinary verdict against Israeli soccer, judged last August, was finally announced after a meeting of FIFA's ruling council chaired by Infantino, who restated his organization had peaceful goals in a month of turmoil for World Cup planning amid war in the Middle East.