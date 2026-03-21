Japan wins Women's Asian Cup, beating Australia 1-0 on Hamano's early strike

SYDNEY: Maika Hamano took a pass from the left with her back to goal, turned and launched a powerful strike from outside the area in a moment of individual brilliance that secured Japan a third Women's Asian Cup final with a 1-0 win over Australia.

The 21-year-old Hamano, on loan at Tottenham from Chelsea, scored in the 17th minute to almost silence the crowd of 74,397 at Sydney's Stadium Australia on Saturday night.

The Australians applied all the pressure in the last 10 minutes pressing for an equalizer but were continually denied by Japan's defense, including Alanna Kennedy's close-range header with two minutes left in regulation.

Japan had beaten Australia in finals to win back-to-back Women's Asian Cups in 2014 and 2018 and has now won the title three times in the last four continental championships.

"I just want to enjoy it today because it's only the third time that Japan actually managed to win this tournament," Japan coach Nils Nielsen said. "(We) really deserve it, I mean we won six games — it's OK we take the trophy.

"The girls fought with everything they had, so did Matildas, and they made themselves proud as well."