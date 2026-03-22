Harry Kane scores again and Bayern closer to Bundesliga title after routing Union Berlin

BERLIN: Harry Kane scored again and Bayern Munich stepped closer toward its 13th Bundesliga title in 14 years after beating Union Berlin 4-0 on Saturday.

Kane scored after the break for his 31st league goal. He has seven more rounds to try and match Robert Lewandowski's season record of 41.

Serge Gnabry scored twice and Michael Olise also grabbed a goal for Bayern, taking the team's tally after 27 rounds to 97, on course to smash the season record of 101 goals set by Bayern in 1971-72.

"It'll fall," Bayern sports director Christoph Freund said of the record.

Midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović dropped out at short notice with hip problems and the Bavarian powerhouse was without three suspended players — Nicolas Jackson, Luis Díaz, Jonathan Tah — while Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and regular goalkeeper Manuel Neuer were injured.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany had several youngsters among the substitutes.

Bayern stayed nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

"We're right where we have to be and want to be," Kompany said of the team's form before its Champions League date with Real Madrid next month.