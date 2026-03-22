Liverpool, Chelsea slip up in Champions League race

LONDON: Chelsea failed to take advantage of another Liverpool stumble in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League on Saturday, hammered 3-0 by Everton to remain outside the top five.

Champions Liverpool had slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Brighton in the early kick-off -- their 10th loss of a dismal Premier League title defence.

But Chelsea's thumping reverse at the Hill Dickinson Stadium gives renewed hope to a clutch of clubs below them, including Everton themselves, Brentford and Fulham, who beat relegation-bound Burnley 3-1.

The top five teams in the Premier League are almost guaranteed to play Champions League football next season due to the strong showing of English clubs in Europe.

Arsenal are hot favourites to land the Premier League title for the first time since 2004, with second-placed Manchester City well clear of city rivals Manchester United.

United, who drew 2-2 at Bournemouth on Friday, are four points ahead of fourth-placed Aston Villa, who host struggling West Ham on Sunday.

Liverpool arrived on the sunny south coast after completing a morale-boosting 4-1 aggregate win over Galatasaray at Anfield in midweek to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.