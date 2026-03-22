PSG retakes Ligue 1 lead after teenager nets first goal in rout at Nice

PARIS: Dro Fernández scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain as it won at struggling Nice 4-0 and reclaimed top spot in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The 18-year-old midfielder joined from Barcelona in January and grabbed his side's third goal after being neatly set up by Ousmane Dembélé in the 81st minute.

PSG moved one point above Lens, which crushed Angers 5-1 on Friday.

Defending champion PSG has played one game less and the sides meet on April 11 in Lens in what could be a title decider.

Nice competed evenly until a contentious handball decision gave PSG a penalty late in the first half. Désiré Doué's shot was off target and lightly brushed the arm of Nice midfielder Morgan Sanson, who was turning his back and unsighted.

The referee awarded a penalty following a video review and left back Nuno Mendes scored.

Mendes then set up Doué in the 49th with a cross and, after Nice midfielder Youssouf Ndayishimiye was sent off on the hour, PSG added late goals from Fernández and right back Warren Zaïre-Emery.