Inter's Serie A lead is down to 6 points after 1-1 draw at Fiorentina

ROME: Inter Milan is limping into the international break on a four-match winless streak across all competitions that has seen its Serie A lead reduced to six points.

Cher Ndour knocked in a rebound late in the second half for relegation-threatened Fiorentina in a 1-1 draw with visiting Inter on Sunday.

Pio Esposito had put Inter ahead with a header less than a minute in.

Inter was left six points ahead of second-place AC Milan, which beat Inter in a derby two weeks ago and defeated Torino on Saturday; and seven points ahead of defending champion Napoli, which won at Cagliari on Friday for its fourth straight victory.

Eight rounds remain in the Italian league.

Fiorentina moved two points above the drop zone.