Vinícius scores twice to lead Real Madrid to a pulsating 3-2 win over Atletico in La Liga

BARCELONA, Spain: The cheers were back for Vinícius Júnior at the Santiago Bernabeu after the Real Madrid forward scored twice in a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday, keeping his team in the thick of the La Liga title race.

Vinícius had to endure jeers from Madrid's fans earlier this season following the firing of coach Xabi Alonso and some embarrassing losses.

But as the results have improved, so has Vinícius' reception from Madrid's supporters. Madrid has reached a high mark under new coach Álvaro Arbeloa with the win over Atletico — after a humiliating 5-2 loss in September — and the elimination of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the Champions League.

And Vinícíus has rightfully gotten some credit for the team's recent improvement in form as he had helped to lead Madrid along with midfielder Federico Valverde, with stars Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham out injured.

Vinícius converted a penalty in the 52nd minute to cancel out Ademola Lookman's first-half opener for Atletico before the speedy Madrid forward grabbed the winner with a curling strike in the 72nd.