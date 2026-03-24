Supporters' group file lawsuit against'excessive' World Cup ticket prices

LAUSANNE: The Football Supporters Europe (FSE) group filed a lawsuit on Tuesday with the European Commission against football's world governing body FIFA over "excessive ticket prices" for this year's World Cup finals.

"Euroconsumers and Football Supporters Europe (FSE) have filed a formal complaint with the European Commission against FIFA, alleging that the football body has abused its monopoly position to impose excessive ticket prices and opaque and unfair purchasing conditions and processes on European fans ahead of the 2026 World Cup," the FSE said in a statement.

"FIFA holds a monopoly over ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup and has used that power to impose conditions on fans that would never be acceptable in a competitive market," the group added.

The FSE said the prices for the final on July 19 are way above those for the 2022 final in Qatar.

"The cheapest openly available final tickets now start at $4,185 –- more than seven times the cost of the cheapest 2022 World Cup final ticket," they said.