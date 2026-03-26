Bengaluru FC appoint Spaniard Pep Munoz as head coach

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC on Thursday announced the appointment of Spaniard Pep Munoz as the new head coach until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Munoz will take charge of the first team as the club looks to continue competing at the highest level.

Munoz has previously worked within FC Barcelona's youth set-up with Barca U19 and Barcelona B, and has also spent time in China with Qingdao Huanghai and Shandong Luneng, in addition to working with the Chinese national team.

His first full role as head coach came in Cambodia with Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng, where he enjoyed a successful two-year stint that saw the club win the league twice and the League Cup once, while also reaching the final of the AFC Challenge League.

Munoz will be joined by Ferran Borras, who comes in as part of BFC's coaching staff.