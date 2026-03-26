FIFA announces latest phase of World Cup ticket sales

World soccer's governing body said over one million tickets had been sold by the end of the previous release between December and February and additional tickets would be put on general sale April 1 to the end of the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19.

The latest phase comes after FIFA president Gianni Infantino proclaimed in January that the demand for tickets was the equivalent of "1,000 years of World Cups at once" and all 104 matches at the latest edition Cup would be sold out.

FIFA has faced criticism over its ticket pricing strategy for the tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Fans accused FIFA of a "monumental betrayal" in December when tickets were put on general sale ranging from $140 for the cheapest group games to $8,680 for the final.

On Tuesday, Football Supporters Europe said it had joined with consumer group Euroconsumers to make a formal complaint with the European Commission over prices.

FSE has criticized the exorbitant face prices and the employment of "dynamic pricing" for the first time at a World Cup, which could see costs rise even further.

FIFA said remaining tickets would be sold on a first come first served basis. It said the latest phase would enable fans to select specific seats, while those who have already bought tickets would be able to see which seats they have been allocated from April 1.