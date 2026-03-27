Italy beats Northern Ireland 2-0 in World Cup playoff semifinal; Gyökeres gets hat trick for Sweden

Italy finally won a match in the World Cup playoffs. Now the four-time champion needs to win one more to avoid failing to qualify for a third straight time.

The Azzurri beat Northern Ireland 2-0 in the European semifinals on Thursday.

Sandro Tonali broke the deadlock with a half-volley early in the second half for Italy at home in Bergamo and then set up another goal for Moise Kean.

"After taking the lead, we cleared our minds," Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso said. "We put in a good performance. This should be a confidence boost for Tuesday. … We have to win. We have no other choice."

Also advancing to the playoff finals scheduled for Tuesday were Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, Kosovo, Denmark and the Czech Republic.

Italy next visits Bosnia and Herzegovina needing another victory to reach the upcoming tournament in North America and avoid going at least 16 years without even playing a match at soccer's biggest event.

Bosnia beat Wales, and the Czech Republic beat Ireland in penalty shootouts.

The other finals matchups are: Sweden vs. Poland; Turkey vs. Kosovo; and Denmark vs. the Czech Republic.