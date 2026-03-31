Williams scores on India debut in 2-1 win

KOCHI: Goals from debutant Ryan Williams and Akash Mishra helped India defeat Hong Kong 2-1 in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday. This rounded off their disappointing qualifiers' campaign, as India were already knocked out last year. In a crackling atmosphere set by over 22,000 fans, the win for the nation is many of their firsts - including the first under the coach Khalid Jamil.
India showed fluidity in their attack from the get-go. The Australian-born Indian forward Williams got his name on the scoresheet four minutes into his much-awaited India debut. From the right wing, Manvir Singh put it in a plate for Williams, who tapped it into the Hong Kong goal. The confidence from this goal was carried throughout the game as India continued to press the opponents hard.
Then, five minutes into the second half, Akash Mishra doubled the lead, as he headed it goalwards off a long throw from Rahul Bheke.
The Hong Kong team who were depending on counter attacks in the first half, were much awake in the second half where the newly built defence line constrained India’s growing pressure. Shocking the Blue tigers, a beautiful run in was made to goal by Hong Kong’s Everton Camargo swiftly passing Sandesh Jhingan. This win will come as a big confidence boost for Jamil and Co. Ashique Kurunnian, Anwar Ali, Liston Colaco and Lallianzuala Apuia together dominated midfield while Jhingan, Rahul Bheke and Akash Mishra managed to stop all advances of the visitors. Gurpreet Sandhu had done his bit by saving sneaky shots by Hong Kong players.