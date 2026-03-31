Williams scores on India debut in 2-1 win

KOCHI: Goals from debutant Ryan Williams and Akash Mishra helped India defeat Hong Kong 2-1 in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday. This rounded off their disappointing qualifiers' campaign, as India were already knocked out last year. In a crackling atmosphere set by over 22,000 fans, the win for the nation is many of their firsts - including the first under the coach Khalid Jamil.

India showed fluidity in their attack from the get-go. The Australian-born Indian forward Williams got his name on the scoresheet four minutes into his much-awaited India debut. From the right wing, Manvir Singh put it in a plate for Williams, who tapped it into the Hong Kong goal. The confidence from this goal was carried throughout the game as India continued to press the opponents hard.