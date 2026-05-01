ISL: Jamshedpur beat Goa to go top of table

CHENNAI: Late goals from Rei Tachikawa (83') and Madih Talal (90'+6) gave Jamshedpur a big 2-0 win against FC Goa in the Indian Super League on Friday. This put Jamshedpur on top of the table at 21 points, after eleven games played. However, their lead is only by a point and defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant have two games in hand.
After a cagey first half, the game came to life in the last ten minutes of the match. Tachikawa fed on a pass from Talal to break the deadlock in the 83rd minute. Then, as the visitors tried to find an equaliser, the hosts saw another chance to double the lead and put the game out of sight. Talal did just that for Jamshedpur in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
Result: Jamshedpur 2-0 FC Goa.