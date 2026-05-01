ISL: Jamshedpur beat Goa to go top of table

After a cagey first half, the game came to life in the last ten minutes of the match. Tachikawa fed on a pass from Talal to break the deadlock in the 83rd minute. Then, as the visitors tried to find an equaliser, the hosts saw another chance to double the lead and put the game out of sight. Talal did just that for Jamshedpur in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Result: Jamshedpur 2-0 FC Goa.