Kvaratskhelia provides creative spark as PSG reaches second straight Champions League final

Whether scoring or creating, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia makes the difference for Paris Saint-Germain.

His team-leading 10 goals have played a huge part in helping titleholder PSG reach a second straight Champions League final.

His superb assist put PSG ahead early in a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich on Wednesday for a 6-5 aggregate win against the six-time champions. That came after the 25-year-old Georgia star's two goals helped PSG win the first leg 5-4.

Kvaratskhelia was irrepressible in the semifinals, as he was against Monaco, Chelsea and Liverpool earlier in the Champions League campaign.

His awareness led to PSG's goal three minutes into the return leg and put Bayern on the back foot immediately, when many observers expected PSG to struggle early on.

Kvaratskhelia even started the move that led to PSG's goal.

Catching Bayern's midfield napping by dropping deep, he then released Fabián Ruiz with a brilliant flick with the outside of his right foot.

He then spun around to collect Ruiz's excellent first-time pass before sprinting down the left and picking out Dembélé with a fine pass across the penalty area. Dembélé shot powerfully into the roof of the net for his seventh goal of the competition.

Bayern had some spells of possession but never recovered from the early blow and, at the end, Kvaratskhelia’s boundless energy and runs almost led to another PSG goal.