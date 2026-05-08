Real Madrid's Valverde suffers head injury in altercation with teammate Tchouaméni

MADRID: Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde suffered a head injury, the club said, in an altercation with teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni on Thursday ahead of a weekend match against fierce rival Barcelona.

It was the latest disruption to a Madrid squad that has endured a tough season that included lackluster results, a coaching change and fan criticism of stars such as Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé.

Madrid could see Barcelona celebrate the league title in Sunday's clasico at the Camp Nou. The Catalan club needs only a draw to win its second league title in a row.

Madrid said in a statement Thursday that "following the incidents that occurred this morning during the first team's training session, it has decided to open disciplinary proceedings against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni."

Valverde downplayed the incident, saying on Instagram that no punches were thrown. He said he hurt his head after accidentally hitting a table during the encounter. Valverde said he sustained a small cut that required a short visit to the hospital.

The 27-year-old Valverde's injury could keep him sidelined for the final four games of the domestic season.