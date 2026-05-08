U17 women's team trounce Lebanon; enter Asian cup knockouts

CHENNAI: The Indian women’s U17 football team head coach Pamela Conti may have finally seen her girls play in line with her philosophy as they trounced Lebanon 4-0 to qualify to the knockouts of the AFC Women’s U17 Asian Cup in Suzhou on Friday. After the final whistle of the match, the Indian dugout was visibly ecstatic. The players on the pitch were emotional as they knew they created history.

With that win, India entered the knockout stage of any Asian Cup tournament for the first time since the men’s U16 team entered in 2018. In women's football, India have entered the knockouts of an Asian tournament for the first time since the U19 AFC women's championship in 2004.

With Conti, her description of her footballing ideas is simple. Defend the Italian way and attack the Spanish way. And in a must-win game, the Young Tigresses played just like the Italian coach wanted. After losing games to Australia (0-2) and 2024 runners-up Japan (0-3), India knew that they had to go all-guns blazing against debutants Lebanon. Lebanon, meanwhile, were coming into this tie with confidence after holding Australia to a 1-1 draw.