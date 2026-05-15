Deschamps unveils France's star-studded World Cup squad and hands Robin Risser surprise call-up

France coach Didier Deschamps assembled a squad with formidable attacking talent for the World Cup and rewarded goalkeeper Robin Risser with a call-up for the showpiece tournament on Thursday following his breakthrough season.

Risser, who plays for Lens, has been one of the revelations of the French league season and won the award for the best goalkeeper earlier this week. He played a big role in making Lens the second-best defense in Ligue 1 and was selected by Deschamps in a No. 3 role behind Mike Maignan and Brice Samba.

"I'm full of pride, it's something incredible," Risser told broadcaster TF1. "I can't find the words. It's just extraordinary. It was one of my dreams."

France is looking for a third World Cup title and is among the favorites for the event taking place from June 11-July 19 in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

France has been drawn in Group I and will take on Senegal, Iraq and Norway during the group stage.

Deschamps is gifted with an impressive attacking reservoir including Kylian Mbappé, Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, rising star Désiré Doué, Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki and Maghnes Akliouche.

He also called up Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, who was preferred to Randal Kolo Muani in his 26-man list. The Tottenham striker had been a late addition to France's previous World Cup squad four years ago. Kolo Muani scored a goal against Morocco in the semifinals and came close of becoming a national hero in the final before France lost to Argentina in a penalty shootout.