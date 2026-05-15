Kylian Mbappé among players jeered by Real Madrid fans at the Bernabeu in 2-0 win over Oviedo

MADRID: Real Madrid fans made their discontentment known Thursday by jeering players at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium before a 2-0 win over already relegated Oviedo.

Kylian Mbappé came on as a substitute after an injury layoff and was booed by part of the crowd, as was Vinícius Júnior earlier.

“I’ve being booed before in my career," Mbappé said. "It's part of it. Sometimes they are not happy”

A couple of banners against president Florentino Pérez were held up briefly before being removed by security officials. Pérez saluted some of the fans, but at one point he appeared to get into an verbal altercation with some of the team's supporters near the VIP tribunes, according to Spanish media reports.

The match capped a chaotic week for Madrid, which started with an altercation between players in training that led the club to fine Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni 500,000 euros ($589,000) each. Then came the loss to Barcelona in the clasico on Sunday that allowed its rival to clinch the league title, and on Tuesday Pérez called for new elections after saying he was the victim of an “organized campaign” to unseat him.