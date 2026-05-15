Mbappé says Real Madrid coach Arbeloa has made him the team's fourth-choice striker

MADRID: Kylian Mbappé said after not starting in Real Madrid's Spanish league football match against Oviedo on Thursday that coach Álvaro Arbeloa told him that he is the team's fourth-choice striker.

Arbeloa appeared to be caught by surprise by Mbappé's words and said he never told him that. He said he doesn't know why Mbappé felt like that.

Mbappé, who had been nursing a left hamstring injury, said he was ready to play from the start against Oviedo but Arbeloa decided not to use him.

“I’m 100% fine,” Mbappé said. “I didn’t play because the coach told me I'm the fourth striker in the squad behind (Franco) Mastantuono, Vini (Vinícius Júnior) and Gonzalo (García). I accept it. I was ready to start, it was his decision. You can't be angry with the coach, you always have to respect the opinion of the coach. I'll keep working hard and wait to be the starter.”

Arbeloa later said he never told Mbappé he was the fourth striker in the squad.

“I don’t have four strikers, and I haven’t told anything like that to Mbappé,” Arbeloa said. “He probably didn’t understand me. I don’t really know what to tell you. I wouldn’t tell him that he’s the fourth-choice striker.”

The disagreement between Arbeloa and Mbappé is the latest in a chaotic week for Madrid, which started with an altercation between players in training that led the club to fine Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni 500,000 euros ($589,000) each.