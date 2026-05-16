Chennaiyin FC end season with loss, stare at uncertain future

CHENNAI: When the new Indian Super League season was announced earlier this year, there was a sigh of relief across all club of the country. Football was going to be played after a long wait, and players, coaches and support staff could not have been more excited. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) were to organise the league on their own with broadcasters airing it live on a short-term deal.

However, five months on, the season reached its conclusion, at least with two clubs – Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC, finishing their season here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday. Bengaluru FC won the game 2-1, thanks to a 88th minute salvo from Serto Wornelein Korn. The final day of the ISL season is on May 21 and the title race set to go down to the wire.

Yet, for clubs uncertainty still looms. The AIFF and the ISL are at place where they were five months ago with no long term commercial contracts in place. Chennayin FC may not continue and apparently are looking for prospective buyers.