Chennaiyin FC end season with loss, stare at uncertain future

CHENNAI: When the new Indian Super League season was announced earlier this year, there was a sigh of relief across all club of the country. Football was going to be played after a long wait, and players, coaches and support staff could not have been more excited. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) were to organise the league on their own with broadcasters airing it live on a short-term deal.
However, five months on, the season reached its conclusion, at least with two clubs – Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC, finishing their season here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday. Bengaluru FC won the game 2-1, thanks to a 88th minute salvo from Serto Wornelein Korn. The final day of the ISL season is on May 21 and the title race set to go down to the wire.
Yet, for clubs uncertainty still looms. The AIFF and the ISL are at place where they were five months ago with no long term commercial contracts in place. Chennayin FC may not continue and apparently are looking for prospective buyers.
The club was one of the few clubs that shut their operations last year when the AIFF and the previous commercial partner could not strike a deal over extending the 15-year MRA. It took a month-long wait for the two-time ISL winners to play their first home game owing to scheduling conflicts with other non-sporting events. Then, the team had endured a tough season on the pitch, escaping relegation by just six points.
It is understood that the co-owners of CFC may be open to selling if a prospective buyer arrives. “It has not been financially viable so far this season. The ticket revenue we get, we cannot even afford to pay a player’s salary,” the source added. “In this financial climate, it may not come as a surprise if there are no buyers for clubs,” the source added.
For Clifford Miranda, whose contract runs out at the end of the month, his future lies on the club’s decision. “We did not discuss anything about next season in the dressing room. We discussed about this season, and I thanked the players,” he said in the post-match press conference. With a 13th place finish, Miranda revealed that a few extension clauses in his contract may not be activated. “When you finish 13th, I don’t think those clauses will be activated,” he said.
Pep Munoz, head coach of Saturday's winning team, had opened up on plans for next season. “I had actually signed for next season. We have been working since the last few weeks about next season. We don’t know when the next ISL season will start, but we have a plan for the pre-season. We are awaiting details but we have plans on player investments, both foreign and local,” he said.
Kashi players verbally assured over salaries
With Inter Kashi, reports emerged of players threatening to boycott their upcoming match against Sporting Delhi on Sunday over pending salaries for both players and staff. It all began when their Spanish head coach Antonio Lopez Habas had resigned with immediate effect. He confirmed his departure on social media. Assistant coach Abhijit Mondal has stepped in for the last two games.
“The players have agreed to complete the season, on verbal assurances of their salaries of three months being paid in two installments – one before their final match, and another after the season concludes,” a club official told this daily. Inter Kashi will play their final match of the season at home against East Bengal on May 21.
With player and staff contracts set to expire at the end of this month, it remains to be seen what happens in due time. Saturday’s results: Chennaiyin FC 1-2 Bengaluru FC; Odisha 2-3 Punjab FC