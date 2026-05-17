Ronaldo’s Saudi trophy wait drags on after Al-Nassr falls to Gamba Osaka in Asian final

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s wait for a first major trophy in Saudi Arabia continued when Al-Nassr lost to Japan’s Gamba Osaka 1-0 in the Asian Champions League Two final on Saturday.

A first-half goal from Turkish forward Deniz Hammat helped Osaka secure Asia’s second-tier tournament despite Al-Nassr dominating possession and having more goal attempts.

The defeat came five days after Al-Nassr was seconds away from winning the Saudi Pro League for the first time since 2019, only to concede in stoppage time and leave the title race to be decided on the final matchday on Thursday.

It was a frustrating night for the home side. Al-Nassr created multiple openings in the first half but Osaka took the lead in the 30th minute. Hammat turned and fired a low shot into the bottom corner from just inside the area. After a lengthy VAR check for offside, the goal stood.