Arsenal on the verge of Premier League title after beating Burnley

LONDON: Arsenal closed in on a first Premier League title in 22 years by seeing out a tense 1-0 win over Burnley on Monday in its penultimate game of the campaign, thanks to Kai Havertz's first-half goal.

The result means second-placed Manchester City must end Bournemouth's 16-game unbeaten run on Tuesday to take the title fight into the final weekend. Even so, Arsenal will be crowned champion if it beats Crystal Palace away on Sunday.

It would be Arsenal's first league title since 2004, when the “Invincibles” went unbeaten under Arsene Wenger.

Current manager Mikel Arteta is two wins away from delivering the club's greatest ever season as Arsenal also plays Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30.

“It’s been an amazing season so far. We’ve got one big one left here (in the league) and then the Champions League final," Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard told the Emirates crowd in an on-field interview. “Just a little bit to go now and we’re going to give it all. We have to keep going.”