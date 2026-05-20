Club licences of seven ISL teams rejected by AIFF

CHENNAI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) rejected the license applications of seven clubs like Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin FC and defending ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant when they announced the licensing for 2026-27 season.

After a meeting on Sunday, the Club Licensing Committee – First Instance Body (CLC-FIB) rejected license applications of the following clubs – Sporting Club Delhi, Odisha FC, Bagan, Chennaiyin, Kerala, Mohammedan Sporting Club, and Inter Kashi. “The clubs whose applications have been rejected have the right to either appeal the decision or request an exemption to participate in the national club competition, as per applicable licensing regulations,” an AIFF statement read.