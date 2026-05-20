Club licences of seven ISL teams rejected by AIFF

CHENNAI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) rejected the license applications of seven clubs like Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin FC and defending ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant when they announced the licensing for 2026-27 season.
After a meeting on Sunday, the Club Licensing Committee – First Instance Body (CLC-FIB) rejected license applications of the following clubs – Sporting Club Delhi, Odisha FC, Bagan, Chennaiyin, Kerala, Mohammedan Sporting Club, and Inter Kashi. “The clubs whose applications have been rejected have the right to either appeal the decision or request an exemption to participate in the national club competition, as per applicable licensing regulations,” an AIFF statement read.
These clubs have apparently failed to satisfy the AIFF’s minimum criteria. According to the AIFF’s Club Licensing Regulations document issued for this year, clubs need to fulfill requirements over sporting matters, infrastructure, personnel and administrative, legal and financial criteria. Criteria are graded as ‘A,’ ‘B’ and ‘C.’
Requirements under ‘A’ and ‘B’ have to be mandatorily fulfilled by the clubs. “If the Licence Applicant (clubs) does not fulfil any B-criteria, then it shall be sanctioned as specified by the Licensor (AIFF) but may still receive a Licence to enter the National and/or AFC Club Competitions. Category C, is termed as a best-practice recommendation.
Failing to fulfill criteria under ‘A’ category would result in rejection of application. Clubs have seven working days from announcement to seek exemption for next season. “For granting the exemptions, the concerned body shall fine the Licence Applicant a minimum of INR. 2,00,000 (INR Two Lakh) for each 'A' category Club Licensing Criteria that the Licence Applicant seeks an exemption for.
Seven other clubs – NorthEast United FC, East Bengal FC, Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and Punjab FC – were issued licenses, but with sanctions. Sanctions range from extended deadlines, giving obligations or guarantees over fulfilling the requirement and fines to withholding of grants/ prize money, license review and withdrawal.
The ISL clubs endured a tough period financially, due to the long delay of the 2025/26 season and also not finding a long term sponsor.