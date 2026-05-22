Football

Michael Carrick signs new two-year contract as Manchester United head coach

Carrick becomes Manchester United’s seventh permanent manager since the retirement of club icon Alex Ferguson in 2013.
Michael Carrick will remain in charge of Manchester United next season after guiding the club to a third-placed finish in the Premier League.
Michael Carrick will remain in charge of Manchester United next season after guiding the club to a third-placed finish in the Premier League.(File photo | AP)
AFP
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Manchester United on Friday rewarded Michael Carrick with a permanent deal as head coach for guiding the club to a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

"We are delighted to announce Michael Carrick will continue as our head coach, having signed a new contract," United said in a statement on Friday.

Carrick, the 44-year-old former United player, took charge on an interim basis after Ruben Amorim was sacked in January and led United to Champions League qualification with an impressive run of form.

"From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United. Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride," Carrick said.

"Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here.

"Now it's time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again."

Manchester United
English Premier League
Michael Carrick