Pep Guardiola to step down after glittering decade at Man City

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola announced on Friday that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after a trophy-laden decade that transformed English football.

Guardiola guided City to 20 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the club's only Champions League, over the past 10 seasons.

The home match against Aston Villa on Sunday will be his final match in charge although he is set to continue working for the City Football Group as a global ambassador.

"What a time we have had together!" Guardiola said in a club statement.

"Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time.

"Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City."

News of the Spaniard's impending departure was first reported on Monday.

At that point, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss was tight-lipped on his future as City missed out on the Premier League title to Arsenal 24 hours later.

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who previously worked on Guardiola's staff at City, has been widely reported as the man set to take over at the Etihad.