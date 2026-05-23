FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast rights: 'Negotiations complete, official announcement expected soon'

The former All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary, Shaji Prabhakaran on Saturday said that negotiations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast rights in India are complete and an official announcement is expected soon.

He assured football fans in India that the tournament will be widely accessible in the country.

Taking to X, Prabhakaran said, "BIG NEWS FOR INDIAN FOOTBALL FANS! The wait is finally over. Negotiations are complete, and the official announcement for the FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasting partner in India is expected next week! After months of uncertainty, fans can finally relax, the World Cup will be fully accessible in India. Get ready for the biggest World Cup in history!"

There has been uncertainty around the accessibility of the FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage in India of late.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Centre and Prasar Bharati on a petition seeking directions to ensure that the FIFA WC is broadcast in India, especially through free-to-air public platforms such as Doordarshan and DD Sports. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notice to the respondents while hearing the writ petition filed by advocate Avdhesh Bairwa under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The petition stated that despite the FIFA World Cup 2026 being scheduled from June 11 to July 19, 2026, no broadcaster in India had acquired the media rights for the tournament till then.

The plea argued that no broadcast of the showpiece event may deprive millions of football fans across the country from watching one of the biggest sporting events in the world.