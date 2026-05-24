Barcelona thrashes Lyon 4-0 to win Women’s Champions League final

OSLO: Barcelona rose again to the peak of European football by routing its most storied rival Lyon (OL Lyonnes) 4-0 in an overwhelming second-half display in the Women’s Champions League final on Saturday.

Barcelona forward Ewa Pajor lost in her first five visits to the European title match but the former Wolfsburg star made her sixth try count with two goals.

Pajor struck with an arrowing low shot in the 55th minute and a close-range finish in the 69th when the Barcelona attack was queuing up to score past the stretched Lyon defense.

Salma Paralluelo turned the screw on Lyon by firing in a rising left-shot in the 90th and adding another slick finish in stoppage time.

The decisive first goal was created by a surging 40-meter run and assist by Patri Guijarro, often overlooked in a stellar midfield alongside Ballon d’Or winners Aitana Bonmatí and Alèxia Putellas.