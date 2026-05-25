Football

Erling Haaland wins Golden Boot in Premier League for third time in four seasons

Haaland was also the top scorer in the 2022-23 season (36 goals) and 2023-24 season (27 goals).
Manchester City's Erling Haaland poses with the Golden Boot Winner Trophy after the match between Manchester City vs Aston Villa.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland poses with the Golden Boot Winner Trophy after the match between Manchester City vs Aston Villa. Photo | AP
Associated Press
Updated on
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MANCHESTER: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland won the Golden Boot as top scorer in the Premier League on Sunday (May 24, 2026) for the third time in his four seasons in English soccer.

The Norway international didn’t feature at all in City’s final game of the campaign — a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa — and finished on 27 goals, five more than Brentford striker Igor Thiago in the list of top scorers.

No other player in the league reached 20 goals.

Haaland was also the top scorer in the 2022-23 season (36 goals) and 2023-24 season (27 goals). Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah won the Golden Boot last season with 29 goals.

Haaland is heading to a first World Cup with Norway this summer.

Manchester City
English Premier League
Erling Haaland
Golden Boot award