Lionel Messi exits MLS game in injury scare ahead of World Cup

MIAMI: Lionel Messi exited Inter Miami’s Major League Soccer match against Philadelphia Union with an apparent leg injury on Sunday, just weeks before the start of the World Cup.

Argentina superstar Messi was substituted in the 73rd minute after clutching the back of his left leg and requesting to come off.

The 38-year-old icon headed straight down the tunnel after exiting the game, which Miami went on to win 6-4.

There was no immediate word from Inter Miami on the exact reason for Messi’s substitution.

Any significant injury to the eight-time Ballon D’Or winner, though, would deal a huge blow to Messi and Argentina’s hopes of defending their World Cup crown in the United States, Canada and Mexico.