Football

Lionel Messi exits MLS game in injury scare ahead of World Cup

Lionel Messi was substituted in the 73rd minute; there was no immediate word from Inter Miami on the exact reason for Messi’s substitution.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) walks to the corner of the field to take a corner kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union on May 24, 2026, in Miami.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) walks to the corner of the field to take a corner kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union on May 24, 2026, in Miami.Photo | AP
AFP
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MIAMI: Lionel Messi exited Inter Miami’s Major League Soccer match against Philadelphia Union with an apparent leg injury on Sunday, just weeks before the start of the World Cup.

Argentina superstar Messi was substituted in the 73rd minute after clutching the back of his left leg and requesting to come off.

The 38-year-old icon headed straight down the tunnel after exiting the game, which Miami went on to win 6-4.

There was no immediate word from Inter Miami on the exact reason for Messi’s substitution.

Any significant injury to the eight-time Ballon D’Or winner, though, would deal a huge blow to Messi and Argentina’s hopes of defending their World Cup crown in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) walks to the corner of the field to take a corner kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union on May 24, 2026, in Miami.
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The tournament kicks off in Mexico City on June 11, with Argentina due to play their opening game against Algeria in Kansas City five days later.

Inter Miami’s game on Sunday was the last before MLS takes a break ahead of the World Cup.

Messi has not formally confirmed he plans to play in the World Cup, but is widely expected to return for what will be a record-equalling sixth appearance at the finals.

Argentina’s squad is due to be named next week, and the South American giants will head to the United States shortly afterwards for pre-World Cup friendlies against Honduras in Texas on June 6, followed by a game against Iceland on June 9.

Lionel Messi
MLS
Inter Miami
FIFA World cup 2026