Paris Saint-Germain on the brink of greatness in the Champions League

The Champions League, the most important continental trophy in European club soccer, is the prize at stake in the final at Budapest on Saturday. For Paris Saint-Germain and Luis Enrique, it doesn't end there.

On the line against Arsenal for the defending champion and its serial-winning Spanish coach is the chance to stake its claim to be considered the greatest team of this era.

"I arrived at the club thinking, 'My objective is to make history,' and we have indeed made history," Luis Enrique said. "We want to keep writing the story because we believe there's still more there for us to achieve."

PSG is already in the conversation when it comes to judging the finest teams to have won the title in the age of the Champions League. But sometimes cold, hard facts are required to drive the point home.