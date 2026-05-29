Wing kings Kvaratskhelia, Saka can decide Champions League final

BUDAPEST: Champions League finals are often decided by a single moment of magic and both Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are relying on their unselfish star wingers to conjure that up in Budapest.

Arsenal depend on a staunch defence but Bukayo Saka's return from injury near the end of the season boosted Mikel Arteta's team as they clinched the Premier League title.

Luis Enrique's PSG are a more thrilling attacking force but one player has stood out this season, above all in Europe: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Saturday's final at the Puskas Arena might hinge on which winger shines brighter.

Kvaratskhelia has been, arguably, the competition's best performer, scoring 10 goals, with seven of those in the knock-out phase.

Despite his performances marking him out as a Ballon d'Or candidate, the left winger said he is trying to stay focussed and ignore the noise.

"Maybe life has changed a little bit in this time, but I want to stay the same, humble, and I'm just doing the job I love. I'm just trying to enjoy it," Kvaratskhelia told TNT Sports.