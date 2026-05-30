Barcelona sign winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle

BARCELONA: Barcelona confirmed the signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United on Friday, for a fee that could rise to 80 million euros ($93 million).

Gordon will sign for "the next five seasons, until June 30, 2031," Barcelona said in a brief statement.

The 25-year-old left winger netted 17 goals for Newcastle this season, 10 of those in the Champions League, and was the club's top scorer.

"As a kid, to play for Barcelona is the biggest dream possible, it's the biggest club on the planet," Gordon told reporters.

"I know it comes with a lot of responsibility, but like I said, I'm ready for this kind of challenge, ready for that responsibility.

"I know everybody, the players in the past who've worn the shirt, it holds a lot of weight, but I'm ready. I'm excited for the challenge."

Gordon, part of England's World Cup squad, bolsters a Barcelona attack losing Polish veteran striker Robert Lewandowski at the end of his contract, and possibly Marcus Rashford after his loan spell from Manchester United.