Ronaldo's final bid for World Cup glory

LISBON: For some, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the essential spearhead for Portugal's 2026 World Cup bid, while others believe his presence will prevent Roberto Martinez's strong side from flourishing.

The debate around the five-time Ballon d'Or winner rages on, as it did at Euro 2024 and four years ago in Qatar -- yet Ronaldo endures, ready to play in a record sixth World Cup.

The 41-year-old remains a global superstar despite swapping the European elite for Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, and is the leading men's international goalscorer with 143 strikes.

With 25 of those coming in 30 games under Martinez, the coach insists that Ronaldo is being selected on merit rather than because of his status.

The Spanish coach himself also faced scrutiny after Portugal's Euro 2024 quarter-final exit, with his detractors believing that such a strong squad was capable of winning.

Martinez started Ronaldo in all five games they played but the striker failed to find the net in Germany.

This season, Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes set a new record for Premier League assists, and the Paris Saint-Germain contingent –- including Vitinha, Joao Neves and Nuno Mendes -– are among the best in their positions in the world.