Arne Slot fired as Liverpool manager a year after winning Premier League title

BUDAPEST: Liverpool fired manager Arne Slot on Saturday following a troubled second season in charge, just a year after he won the Premier League title.

Fenway Sports Group, the club's American ownership, said it made a "difficult" decision after Liverpool finished fifth and trophy-less in a disappointing title defense.

"We have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward," the ownership said in a statement. "Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but."

Slot replaced club icon Jurgen Klopp in the summer of 2024 and led Liverpool to a record-tying 20th English league title.

Liverpool spent an unprecedented $570 million to strengthen the squad for his second season but most of the expensive signings, including Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and injury-hit striker Alexander Isak, underwhelmed.

The club also was affected by the death of Portugal forward Diogo Jota last summer.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the decision did "not sit easily" with Liverpool and "on a human level" did not "feel entirely fair."